Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit declines 25.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit declines 25.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Sales decline 31.71% to Rs 960.74 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Construction Company declined 25.26% to Rs 47.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 63.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.71% to Rs 960.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1406.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales960.741406.91 -32 OPM %15.1517.23 -PBDT48.15128.79 -63 PBT42.30102.44 -59 NP47.7863.93 -25

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

