Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit rises 17.69% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Sales decline 12.46% to Rs 55.58 crore
Net profit of XT Global Infotech rose 17.69% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.46% to Rs 55.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 63.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales55.5863.49 -12 OPM %12.2211.20 -PBDT7.427.50 -1 PBT5.385.53 -3 NP4.593.90 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 320.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Uma Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 44.04% in the December 2023 quarter

3i Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.44 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit declines 35.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Rajputana Investment &amp; Finance standalone net profit rises 183.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Punjab Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kore Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Narendra Properties reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Innovative Tech Pack reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateLakshadweep TourismSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon