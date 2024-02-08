XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit rises 17.69% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 12.46% to Rs 55.58 crore

Net profit of XT Global Infotech rose 17.69% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.46% to Rs 55.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 63.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.55.5863.4912.2211.207.427.505.385.534.593.90