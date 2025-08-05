Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NBCC (India) wins Rs 103-cr contract from Lokpal of India for office renovation

NBCC (India) wins Rs 103-cr contract from Lokpal of India for office renovation

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

NBCC (India) announced that it has secured a contract worth Rs 102.97 crore from Lokpal of India.

The scope of work includes repairing, retrofitting, and interior fit-out, along with the upgradation of building infrastructure and services for the office space of Lokpal of India.

The project is located at 6, Vasant Kunj Institutional Area, Phase-II, New Delhi 110070. This project reinforces NBCCs continued engagement in high-value institutional infrastructure developments.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 29.27% to Rs 175.92 crore on a 16.17% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,642.55 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

 

Shares of NBCC (India) shed 0.14% to Rs 110.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

