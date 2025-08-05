Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Anup Engineering standalone net profit rises 7.09% in the June 2025 quarter

The Anup Engineering standalone net profit rises 7.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Sales rise 17.42% to Rs 169.42 crore

Net profit of The Anup Engineering rose 7.09% to Rs 25.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 169.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 144.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales169.42144.28 17 OPM %23.2422.70 -PBDT40.8034.30 19 PBT34.4428.85 19 NP25.5323.84 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit declines 28.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit declines 28.23% in the June 2025 quarter

NBCC (India) wins Rs 103-cr contract from Lokpal of India for office renovation

NBCC (India) wins Rs 103-cr contract from Lokpal of India for office renovation

Prakash Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Prakash Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IEX records 25.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Jul'25

IEX records 25.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Jul'25

Sensex falls over 359 pts; IT shares under pressure

Sensex falls over 359 pts; IT shares under pressure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayJioBalckRock New FundKnowledge Realty REIT IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon