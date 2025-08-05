The Anup Engineering standalone net profit rises 7.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.42% to Rs 169.42 croreNet profit of The Anup Engineering rose 7.09% to Rs 25.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 169.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 144.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales169.42144.28 17 OPM %23.2422.70 -PBDT40.8034.30 19 PBT34.4428.85 19 NP25.5323.84 7
