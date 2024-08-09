Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 115.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.98% to Rs 42.98 crore

Net profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech rose 115.38% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.98% to Rs 42.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.42.9843.8511.987.145.613.334.201.954.201.95