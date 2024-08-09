Shalimar Wires Industries standalone net profit declines 13.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.34% to Rs 33.91 crore

Net profit of Shalimar Wires Industries declined 13.83% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.34% to Rs 33.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.33.9131.5921.4421.784.293.940.810.940.810.94