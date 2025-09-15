Monday, September 15, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yen gains as BOJ set to hold rates, Fed rate cut in focus

Yen gains as BOJ set to hold rates, Fed rate cut in focus

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The yen climbed to around 147.57 per dollar on Monday, recovering some losses from last week as market participants focused on the Bank of Japans policy meeting. Light trading is anticipated as Japan observes a national holiday, keeping volumes muted. Meanwhile, BOJ is widely expected to hold interest rates at 0.5%, amid concerns over weak export performance, slow inflation, and global risks like the impact of US tariffs. Attention is also on the Federal Reserve, which is anticipated to cut rates by 25 basis points this week in response to soft labor market data and easing inflation pressures.

BSE SME Vashishtha Luxury Fashion walks the runway with a modest debut

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Insolation Energy's subsidiary secures Rs 750 crore solar power project from JVVNL and AVVNL

OPEC says India's crude oil imports drop to 22-month low in Jul-25, still expects firm oil product demand this year

MIC Electronics gains after bagging Rs 2-cr Indian Railways orders

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

