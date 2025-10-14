Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen sinks to 152 as coalition rift shakes political confidence

Yen sinks to 152 as coalition rift shakes political confidence

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
The Japanese yen slipped to around 152 per dollar on Tuesday, extending its losing streak as political uncertainty rattled markets. Investor sentiment soured after Japans Komeito party withdrew from the ruling coalition, casting doubts over Sanae Takaichis policy direction and complicating her bid for the premiership. Meanwhile, the dollar index steadied above 99, supported by easing US-China trade tensions as both Washington and Beijing signaled readiness to resume negotiations ahead of a potential Trump-Xi meeting later this month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Paras Defence rises after inking pact with CIELO

Paras Defence rises after inking pact with CIELO

Highway Infrastructure receives Rs 25-cr LoA from NHAI for expressway operations in Rajasthan

Highway Infrastructure receives Rs 25-cr LoA from NHAI for expressway operations in Rajasthan

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Slips 0.83%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Slips 0.83%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spurts 3.11%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.02%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spurts 3.11%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.02%

KEC International secures Rs 1,174-cr T&D orders in India and Middle East

KEC International secures Rs 1,174-cr T&D orders in India and Middle East

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon