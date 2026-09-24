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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen slides toward 160, intervention risks resurface

Yen slides toward 160, intervention risks resurface

Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
The Japanese yen hovered around 158.3 per dollar on Thursday, near a three-week low, as upbeat US private-sector data bolstered expectations of further Fed rate hikes. With USD/JPY edging toward the closely watched 160 mark, intervention concerns have resurfaced after the BoJ reportedly conducted a rate check last Friday. The BoJ lifted rates to 1.25% on September 18, its highest since 1995, but the Feds 3.754.00% range and renewed calls for further hikes continue to underpin the dollar. After strengthening to around 153 on September 8, the yen has since given back nearly three-quarters of its gains. Japan spent a record 15.4 trillion supporting the currency last month.

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 12:16 PM IST