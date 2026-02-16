Monday, February 16, 2026 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yen slips as Japan Q4 growth misses expectations

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
The yen eased toward 153 per dollar, trimming last weeks gains after Japans Q4 GDP rose just 0.1% QoQ, well below expectations and underscoring weak domestic demand. Consumer spending increased only marginally as elevated inflation continued to weigh on households. Despite the pullback, the yen remains supported by optimism around Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis fiscal expansion plans, expectations of further rate hikes by the Bank of Japan, and lingering currency intervention risks. A softer dollar, after benign US inflation reinforced rate-cut bets for the Federal Reserve, helped cap losses.

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

