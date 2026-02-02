Monday, February 02, 2026 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yen stabilises after sharp drop as fed shift and election risks loom

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 2:53 PM IST
The Japanese yen pared earlier losses on Monday, trading around 154.62 per dollar after last weeks sharp selloff. The currency had fallen nearly 1% on Friday following President Trumps nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chair, a move seen as reinforcing a stronger dollar. Pressure on the yen was compounded by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis comments endorsing the benefits of a weaker currency for exporters, while investors brace for volatility ahead of the February 8 snap election. Expectations of fiscal stimulus continue to weigh on the yen and government bonds, even as the Bank of Japan held its policy rate at 0.75%, keeping borrowing costs at their highest level since 1995.

US dollar index speculators reduce net short position

Geekay Wires standalone net profit declines 18.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 5.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 7.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit declines 2.44% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

