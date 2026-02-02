Geekay Wires standalone net profit declines 18.71% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 1.74% to Rs 115.27 croreNet profit of Geekay Wires declined 18.71% to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 115.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 113.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales115.27113.30 2 OPM %8.474.34 -PBDT13.0814.87 -12 PBT10.7712.92 -17 NP7.829.62 -19
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:53 PM IST