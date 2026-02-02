Geekay Wires standalone net profit declines 18.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.74% to Rs 115.27 crore

Net profit of Geekay Wires declined 18.71% to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 115.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 113.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.115.27113.308.474.3413.0814.8710.7712.927.829.62

