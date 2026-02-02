US dollar index speculators reduce net short position

US dollar index speculators reduced net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 4405 contracts in the data reported through January 27, 2026, showing an decrease of 2013 net short positions compared to the previous week.

