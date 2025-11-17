Monday, November 17, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yen stays near 154.6 as dollar gains ahead of key US data

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The Japanese yen extended its losses on Monday, hovering near 154.6 against the US dollar despite firmer signals in parts of the economy. Japans GDP slipped 0.4 percent in Q3 after a 0.6 percent rise in Q2, adding fresh pressure on the currency. The yen also softened after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged the BOJ to keep rates low, even as Governor Kazuo Ueda highlighted solid consumption, rising incomes, and inflation gradually approaching the 2 percent target, leaving the door open for a potential rate hike. Meanwhile, the dollar index inched up 0.1 percent to 99.3 ahead of key US releases, including the September jobs report, flash PMIs, housing indicators, and the ADP employment data.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit declines 18.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works consolidated net profit declines 10.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) consolidated net profit rises 21.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Mufin Green Finance consolidated net profit rises 1.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Ganges Securities consolidated net profit declines 59.70% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

