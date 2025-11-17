Ganges Securities consolidated net profit declines 59.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.31% to Rs 15.51 croreNet profit of Ganges Securities declined 59.70% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.31% to Rs 15.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.5115.16 2 OPM %31.9158.91 -PBDT4.999.11 -45 PBT4.798.92 -46 NP2.917.22 -60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content