Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) consolidated net profit rises 21.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.93% to Rs 70.27 croreNet profit of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) rose 21.08% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.93% to Rs 70.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales70.2754.93 28 OPM %9.399.50 -PBDT6.445.26 22 PBT6.345.20 22 NP4.713.89 21
