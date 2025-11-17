Mufin Green Finance consolidated net profit rises 1.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.26% to Rs 52.71 croreNet profit of Mufin Green Finance rose 1.05% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.26% to Rs 52.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales52.7146.13 14 OPM %65.5167.42 -PBDT8.328.84 -6 PBT7.628.01 -5 NP5.755.69 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content