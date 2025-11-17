Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit declines 18.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.73% to Rs 48.76 croreNet profit of Nupur Recyclers declined 18.70% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.73% to Rs 48.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales48.7651.18 -5 OPM %6.9911.53 -PBDT6.047.75 -22 PBT5.457.35 -26 NP3.874.76 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content