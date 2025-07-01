Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yen strengthens to 2-week high

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The Japanese yen strengthened toward 143.5 per US dollar on Tuesday, reaching its highest level in over two weeks. The move came despite renewed trade tensions, as President Trump threatened fresh tariffs on Japanese goods and criticized Japans reluctance to buy US rice. A weakening US dollar, driven by concerns over fiscal health and trade policy uncertainty, further supported the yen. Meanwhile, Japans Tankan survey surprised markets with a rise in business sentiment among large manufacturers, reflecting domestic resilience. Investors now await the outcome of upcoming trade talks, with a key tariff deadline looming next week.

