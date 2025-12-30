Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd down for fifth straight session

Dec 30 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 90.06, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 12.98% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 21.41% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 90.06, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25897.6. The Sensex is at 84563.41, down 0.16%.Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has lost around 10.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1424.05, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 61.86 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 16.28 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

