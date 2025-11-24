Monday, November 24, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yes Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Yes Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Yes Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 22.34, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.48% in last one year as compared to a 7.7% rally in NIFTY and a 12.06% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Yes Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 22.34, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 26088.15. The Sensex is at 85340.46, up 0.13%.Yes Bank Ltd has eased around 1.89% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Yes Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28396.6, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 283.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 856.56 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 22.32, down 0.31% on the day. Yes Bank Ltd jumped 16.48% in last one year as compared to a 7.7% rally in NIFTY and a 12.06% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 25.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

