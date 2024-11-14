York Exports consolidated net profit declines 18.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.18% to Rs 14.49 croreNet profit of York Exports declined 18.57% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.18% to Rs 14.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.4916.50 -12 OPM %10.149.52 -PBDT0.831.06 -22 PBT0.620.84 -26 NP0.570.70 -19
