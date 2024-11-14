Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / York Exports consolidated net profit declines 18.57% in the September 2024 quarter

York Exports consolidated net profit declines 18.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Sales decline 12.18% to Rs 14.49 crore

Net profit of York Exports declined 18.57% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.18% to Rs 14.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.4916.50 -12 OPM %10.149.52 -PBDT0.831.06 -22 PBT0.620.84 -26 NP0.570.70 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

OTT Release

OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch this long weekend

Women's ACT 2024 India vs Thailand live updates

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey LIVE UPDATES: IND 2-0 THA 1st Quarter

AUS vs PAK 1st T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Pakistan on back foot with regular wickets

Karachi airport, Pakistan Blast

'Don't trust Pak soldiers': Xi faces flak for Chinese deaths in Pakistan

Is Karthi a part of Suriya's Kanguva?

Is Karthi a part of Suriya's Kanguva? Fans react to his unrecognisable look

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon