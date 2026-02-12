IRCON Intl Q3 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 100 cr

IRCON International's consolidated net profit jumped 15.96% to Rs 99.85 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 86.10 crore in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations declined 18.89% to Rs 2,119.04 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 2,612.86 crore in the same quarter last year.

Profit from operations before tax stood at Rs 134.69 crore in Q3 FY26, up 2.17%, compared with Rs 131.82 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA were at Rs 269.3 crore in Q3 FY26, up 23.36% as compared with Rs 218.3 crore in Q3 FY25. The companys EBITDA margin stood at 12.2% in Q3 FY26.

The company's revenue from international customers fell 38.47% YoY to Rs 49.52 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue from domestic customers decreased 18.27% YoY to Rs 2,069.52 crore.

As of 31 December 2025, the total order book stands at Rs 23,801 crore, with the Railways segment accounting for Rs 17,781 crore, Highways contributing Rs 4,297 crore, and other segments making up Rs 1,723 crore.

The board of directors has approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2025-26.

On its outlook, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on Indias rapidly evolving infrastructure landscape. With robust government support through initiatives like PM Gati Shakti, Bharatmala, Sagarmala, and the Smart Cities Mission, alongside increased CAPEX of Rs 12.20 lakh crore and new high-speed rail and freight corridors proposed in Budget 2026, the company expects strong growth opportunities across railways, roadways, and urban infrastructure projects. Leveraging its existing order book and strategic capabilities, the company is poised to benefit from these developments and strengthen its market presence.

Ircon International is a public sector construction company with an emphasis on infrastructure projects, with a specialization in the execution of railway projects on a turnkey basis and otherwise. After commencing business as a railway construction company, it diversified progressively to roads, buildings, electrical substations and distribution, airport construction, commercial complexes, as well as metro rail works.

Shares of Ircon International shed 0.93% to Rs 154.90 on the BSE.

