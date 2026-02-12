Ceigall India rises after subsidiary secures Rs 2,160 crore NHAI project

Ceigall India gained 1.30% to Rs 300.45 after the company announced a new project win.

The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Ceigall Infra Projects, has received a Letter of Award from the National Highways Authority of India for a highway project in Bihar.

The project involves four-laning of the Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah section of NH-139W in Bihar, with a total length of 78.942 km. The stretch comprises Section 1 from Sahebganj to Areraj covering 38.362 km and Section 2 from Areraj to Bettiah covering 40.580 km.

The bid project cost is approximately Rs 2,160 crore, and the project will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). The construction period is 730 days, followed by a 15-year operation and maintenance period.

The company said the corridor is expected to improve regional connectivity in Bihar and support economic activity in the region.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in the development of highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, railway overbridges, tunnels, and runways. The company executes projects under EPC as well as Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) formats and has a strong track record of timely execution across multiple states in India.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Ceigall India rose 1.24% to Rs 74.11 crore while net sales rose 19.34% to Rs 991.14 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News