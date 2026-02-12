Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India rises after subsidiary secures Rs 2,160 crore NHAI project

Ceigall India rises after subsidiary secures Rs 2,160 crore NHAI project

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Ceigall India gained 1.30% to Rs 300.45 after the company announced a new project win.

The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Ceigall Infra Projects, has received a Letter of Award from the National Highways Authority of India for a highway project in Bihar.

The project involves four-laning of the Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah section of NH-139W in Bihar, with a total length of 78.942 km. The stretch comprises Section 1 from Sahebganj to Areraj covering 38.362 km and Section 2 from Areraj to Bettiah covering 40.580 km.

The bid project cost is approximately Rs 2,160 crore, and the project will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). The construction period is 730 days, followed by a 15-year operation and maintenance period.

 

The company said the corridor is expected to improve regional connectivity in Bihar and support economic activity in the region.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in the development of highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, railway overbridges, tunnels, and runways. The company executes projects under EPC as well as Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) formats and has a strong track record of timely execution across multiple states in India.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Ceigall India rose 1.24% to Rs 74.11 crore while net sales rose 19.34% to Rs 991.14 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brigade Group lays foundation stone for WTC at Technopark Phase 1, Kazhakkottam

Brigade Group lays foundation stone for WTC at Technopark Phase 1, Kazhakkottam

IRCON Intl Q3 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 100 cr

IRCON Intl Q3 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 100 cr

GE Power spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

GE Power spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Lenskart Solutions zooms after Q3 PAT rises over 3x YoY to Rs 132.7 crore

Lenskart Solutions zooms after Q3 PAT rises over 3x YoY to Rs 132.7 crore

INR rebounds well in opening trades; Sustained dollar weakness supports

INR rebounds well in opening trades; Sustained dollar weakness supports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBharat Bandh TodayIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today