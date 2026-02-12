Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 84.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 84.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

Sales rise 56.00% to Rs 525.55 crore

Net profit of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 84.25% to Rs 36.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 56.00% to Rs 525.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 336.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales525.55336.89 56 OPM %9.928.59 -PBDT59.5930.23 97 PBT49.7426.27 89 NP36.3919.75 84

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Honasa Consumer consolidated net profit rises 92.93% in the December 2025 quarter

HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 226.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Tega Industries consolidated net profit declines 63.67% in the December 2025 quarter

S Chand & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.84 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kanani Industries consolidated net profit declines 45.07% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

