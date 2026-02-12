Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 84.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.00% to Rs 525.55 crore

Net profit of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 84.25% to Rs 36.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 56.00% to Rs 525.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 336.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.525.55336.899.928.5959.5930.2349.7426.2736.3919.75

