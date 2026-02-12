Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 84.25% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 56.00% to Rs 525.55 croreNet profit of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 84.25% to Rs 36.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 56.00% to Rs 525.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 336.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales525.55336.89 56 OPM %9.928.59 -PBDT59.5930.23 97 PBT49.7426.27 89 NP36.3919.75 84
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:54 PM IST