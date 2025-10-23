Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Bank of India gains for third straight session

Central Bank of India gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 39.55, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.82% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% jump in NIFTY and a 22.99% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 39.55, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 26078.15. The Sensex is at 85221.98, up 0.94%. Central Bank of India has gained around 5.02% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 6.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7853.3, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 138.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 80.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.09 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Union Bank of India soars 1.44%

Union Bank of India soars 1.44%

Bank of India up for third straight session

Bank of India up for third straight session

Piramal Pharma Ltd spurts 2.86%, rises for third straight session

Piramal Pharma Ltd spurts 2.86%, rises for third straight session

Wipro Ltd up for third straight session

Wipro Ltd up for third straight session

Infosys Ltd spurts 4.73%, up for third straight session

Infosys Ltd spurts 4.73%, up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon