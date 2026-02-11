Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 18.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.14% to Rs 222.08 crore

Net profit of Zeal Aqua rose 18.40% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.14% to Rs 222.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 169.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.222.08169.344.117.0011.427.8110.146.367.536.36

