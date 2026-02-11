Laxmi India Finance standalone net profit rises 63.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.83% to Rs 78.83 crore

Net profit of Laxmi India Finance rose 63.58% to Rs 10.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.83% to Rs 78.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 61.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.78.8361.1959.7662.7114.078.5013.437.9910.066.15

