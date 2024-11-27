Business Standard
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd soars 2.01%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 123, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 51.92% in last one year as compared to a 22.2% fall in NIFTY and a 14.49% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 123, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24305.45. The Sensex is at 80338.23, up 0.42%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has added around 1.96% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1943.1, up 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.11 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

