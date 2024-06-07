Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 1.27%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 155.5, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.72% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.55% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 155.5, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76478.93, up 1.87%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has risen around 15.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1942.35, up 1.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 105.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 168.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.27 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

