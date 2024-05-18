Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 4.37%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 140.85, up 4.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.17% in last one year as compared to a 23.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.07% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 140.85, up 4.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22502. The Sensex is at 74005.94, up 0.12%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has dropped around 1.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1811.8, up 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 118.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 131.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 140.5, up 4.11% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 35.05 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

