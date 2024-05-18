Balkrishna Inds hits the roof after Q4 PAT climbs 88% YoY to Rs 487 cr

Balkrishna Industries hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 2,798.95 after the firm reported 88% jump in net profit to Rs 480.85 crore on 15.31% rise increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,673.08 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q3 FY24.

During Q4 FY24, total expenses increased 9.25% YoY to Rs 2,205.82 crore. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 1,219.44 crore (up 7.31% YoY), employee benefits expense was at Rs 130.38 crore (up 13.38% YoY) and finance costs stood at 30.87 crore (down 18.27 YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA increased 40% YoY to Rs 699 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 494 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 25.9% in Q4 FY24 as against 21.3% in Q4 FY23.

The overall sales volumes stood at Rs 82,085 MT in Q4 FY24, up 13% as compared with Rs 66,480 MT in Q4 FY23, up 9% YoY.

On a full year basis, the consolidated net profit increased 39.16% to Rs 1,471.49 crore despite of 4% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 9,368.87 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the board has declared final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.

Balkrishna Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Off-Highway Tyres (OHT) in the specialist segments such as agricultural, industrial & construction, earthmovers & port, mining, forestry, lawn & garden and all terrain vehicles (ATV).

Profit before tax soared to Rs 646.84 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024, registering a growth of 81.89% on YoY basis.