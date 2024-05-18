Central Bank of India gains for fifth session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 62.15, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 133.21% in last one year as compared to a 23.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 80.2% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Central Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 62.15, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22502. The Sensex is at 74005.94, up 0.12%. Central Bank of India has risen around 0.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 3.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7109.25, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 138.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.77 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

