Zenith Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 1.09% to Rs 18.57 crore

Net profit of Zenith Exports reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.09% to Rs 18.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales18.5718.37 1 OPM %1.78-4.74 -PBDT1.120.01 11100 PBT0.91-0.24 LP NP0.67-0.20 LP

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

