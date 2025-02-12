Business Standard

Board of Ashok Leyland approves investment of up to Rs 700 cr in subsidiaries

Board of Ashok Leyland approves investment of up to Rs 700 cr in subsidiaries

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 12 February 2025

The Board of Ashok Leyland at its meeting held on 12 February 2025 has approved the following investments:

- To invest upto GBP 45 million (equivalent to Rs. 500 crore) in Optare Plc. UK, subsidiary as equity in one or more tranches

- To invest Rs. Upto 200 crore in Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited, a material subsidiary as equity, in one or more tranches

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

