Jubilant FoodWorks drops after Q3 PAT slumps 24% YoY to Rs 496 cr

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Jubilant FoodWorks declined 4.06% to Rs 633.90 after the company's consolidated net profit from continuing operations plunged 24.47% to Rs 496.31 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 657.09 crore in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 56.07% YoY to Rs 2,150.76 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax(PBT) was at Rs 733.01 crore, down 14.61% as compared with Rs 858.40 crore in Q3 FY24.

In Q3 FY25, EBITDA jumped 43.5% YoY to Rs 402 crore. EBITDA margin reduced 163 bps YoY to 18.7%.

In India segment, revenue from operations stood at Rs 161.1 crore, registered a growth of 18.9% driven by 18.3% growth in Dominos India. Dominos like for like (LFL) came in at 12.5% with Dominos Delivery LFL at 24.7%. Order growth came in at 33.8%. A total of 67 net stores were added across all brands in India, ending the period with 2,266 stores. The company opened 60 new stores and entered 19 new cities - network is now 2,139 stores strong serving consumers across 466 cities.

 

In International segment, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia, DP Eurasia system sales came in at Rs 7,54.4 crore. Revenue from Operations of Rs 504.4 crore, higher by 9.5% quarter-on-quarter, scaled a new peak.

Sri Lanka delivered a record Q3 performance, with revenue up 65.4% year-over-year to Rs 21.3 crore, driven entirely by same-store sales growth(SSSG). Strategic initiatives, including store relocations, new product launches, and focused marketing campaigns, fuelled this impressive turnaround.

Revenue from Dominos Bangladesh came in at Rs 17.3 crore, higher by 38.6%. A total of 63 net stores were added across all brands in the International markets, ending the period with 994 stores.

Shyam S. Bhartia, chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks, commented, Q3 FY25 was a defining quarter for the Company. This success underscores the strength of our strategy and our team's dedication. We remain focused on further strengthening Dominos, enhancing the customer experience, and accelerating the path to profitability for our emerging brands. We are confident that our customer-centric approach and investments in technology and innovation will continue to drive sustainable, profitable growth.

Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD of Jubilant FoodWorks, commented, This is a quarter of new highs. Not only in Revenue but also in same store sales growth, store expansion, app traffic, app conversion, customer loyalty, new customer acquisition and highest absolute EBITDA. We remain focused on building platforms and accelerating our prowess as a food-tech company.

Jubilant FoodWorks ranks among the leading emerging markets food service companies. Its group network comprises 3,130 stores across six markets: India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The Group has a strong portfolio of brands in emerging markets with franchise rights for three global brandsDollar's, Popeyes, and Dunkin'and' two own brandsHongs Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a CAFbrandCOFFY in Turkey.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

