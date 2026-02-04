Zenith Fibres standalone net profit rises 135.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.21% to Rs 9.70 crore

Net profit of Zenith Fibres rose 135.14% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 31.21% to Rs 9.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.7014.10-0.725.823.631.693.431.482.611.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News