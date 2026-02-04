Zenith Fibres standalone net profit rises 135.14% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 31.21% to Rs 9.70 croreNet profit of Zenith Fibres rose 135.14% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 31.21% to Rs 9.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.7014.10 -31 OPM %-0.725.82 -PBDT3.631.69 115 PBT3.431.48 132 NP2.611.11 135
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:16 PM IST