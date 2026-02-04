Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 05:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net Loss of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.140.08 75 OPM %-121.43-187.50 -PBDT-0.13-0.13 0 PBT-0.13-0.13 0 NP-0.14-0.10 -40

Nifty, Sensex extend rally despite global tech rout

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 5.87%

India joins BRICS centre for industrial competencies to support manufacturing and MSME sector

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty trades above 25,800 level; PSU Bank shares advance for 3rd day

