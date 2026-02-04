Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net Loss of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.140.08-121.43-187.50-0.13-0.13-0.13-0.13-0.14-0.10

