Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zenlabs Ethica standalone net profit declines 18.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Zenlabs Ethica standalone net profit declines 18.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Sales decline 18.46% to Rs 12.72 crore

Net profit of Zenlabs Ethica declined 18.18% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 18.46% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales12.7215.60 -18 OPM %5.424.42 -PBDT0.450.47 -4 PBT0.130.15 -13 NP0.090.11 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Padmanabh Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Padmanabh Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Dalal Street Investments standalone net profit rises 116.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Dalal Street Investments standalone net profit rises 116.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Bentley Commercial Enterprises standalone net profit rises 37.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Bentley Commercial Enterprises standalone net profit rises 37.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Duroply Industries standalone net profit rises 293.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Duroply Industries standalone net profit rises 293.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Ultramarine & Pigments standalone net profit rises 60.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Ultramarine & Pigments standalone net profit rises 60.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRepo Rate cut impact on FDGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Delhi Election 2025 ResultsDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon