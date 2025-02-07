Zenlabs Ethica standalone net profit declines 18.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.46% to Rs 12.72 croreNet profit of Zenlabs Ethica declined 18.18% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 18.46% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales12.7215.60 -18 OPM %5.424.42 -PBDT0.450.47 -4 PBT0.130.15 -13 NP0.090.11 -18
