Ultramarine & Pigments standalone net profit rises 60.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Sales rise 17.09% to Rs 163.51 crore

Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments rose 60.10% to Rs 19.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 163.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 139.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales163.51139.64 17 OPM %17.8814.11 -PBDT30.7820.71 49 PBT26.5416.55 60 NP19.7412.33 60

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

