Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Triveni Engg commences production of two new whiskies

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Triveni Engineering announced that the company's Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) business has started commercial operations on 16 July 2024.
The business has also launched two products, Matsya: triple reserve blended whisky with annual production capacity of 4,20,000 litre and The Crafters Stamp: rare artisan blended whisky with annual production capacity of 1,35,000 litre.
Triveni Engineering & Industries (TEIL) is a diversified industrial conglomerate having core competencies in the areas of sugar, alcohol, power transmission and water. The company is one of India's largest integrated sugar manufacturers and one of the largest ethanol manufacturers, while making significant contributions in Power Transmission and in Water & Wastewater treatment solutions.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The companys consolidated net profit declined 15.4% to Rs 161.04 crore on 17.7% slide in net sales to Rs 1,302.13 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
Shares of Triveni Engineering & Industries rose 0.45% to end at Rs 420.60 on Tuesday, 16 July 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

US military pier carrying aid to Gaza to be dismantled after facing issues

LIVE news updates: 2 security personnel dead in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Stock market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Infy, Tata Tech Q1 nos, last day of Tunwal E-Motors IPO today

US elections: Biden cites four reasons that would make him drop out of race

JD Vance introduces himself to nation as Trump's running mate at RNC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon