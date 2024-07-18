Triveni Engg commences production of two new whiskies

Triveni Engineering announced that the company's Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) business has started commercial operations on 16 July 2024.

Triveni Engineering & Industries (TEIL) is a diversified industrial conglomerate having core competencies in the areas of sugar, alcohol, power transmission and water. The company is one of India's largest integrated sugar manufacturers and one of the largest ethanol manufacturers, while making significant contributions in Power Transmission and in Water & Wastewater treatment solutions.

The business has also launched two products, Matsya: triple reserve blended whisky with annual production capacity of 4,20,000 litre and The Crafters Stamp: rare artisan blended whisky with annual production capacity of 1,35,000 litre.