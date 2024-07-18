Lotus Chocolate Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.09 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 402.99% to Rs 124.44 crore

Net profit of Lotus Chocolate Company reported to Rs 10.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 402.99% to Rs 124.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.124.4424.749.37-1.7811.17-0.3811.08-0.4810.09-0.18