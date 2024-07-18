Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 64.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.01% to Rs 23.07 croreNet profit of Shish Industries rose 64.78% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.01% to Rs 23.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.0717.61 31 OPM %16.958.23 -PBDT4.172.35 77 PBT3.442.06 67 NP2.621.59 65
