Franklin Industries standalone net profit rises 841.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 266.30% to Rs 26.63 croreNet profit of Franklin Industries rose 841.67% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 266.30% to Rs 26.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales26.637.27 266 OPM %22.4210.32 -PBDT5.970.82 628 PBT5.960.81 636 NP5.650.60 842
