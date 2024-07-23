Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dynamic Portfolio Management &amp; Services standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore
Net profit of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.180.36 -50 OPM %33.3347.22 -PBDT0.060.09 -33 PBT0.060.09 -33 NP0.060.09 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Census, NPR unlikely in 2024 too as only Rs 1,309.46 cr allocated in Budget

Don't need angel tax to stop money laundering: FM Sitharaman on Budget 2024

A balanced Budget 2024-25 should be a big relief for markets: Manish Jain

LIVE news updates: HC orders removal of defamatory posts against LS Speaker's daughter Anjali Birla

LIVE: FM virtually adopted ideas on angel tax abolition, employment from Cong, says P Chidambaram

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon