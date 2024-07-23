HUL Q1 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 2,538 cr

The FMCG major reported 2.67% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 2,538 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 2,472 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 15,166 crore in Q1 FY25, up 1.57% from Rs 14,931 crore reported in the same period a year ago. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Hindustan Unilever (HUL) delivered underlying volume growth (UVG) of 4% in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. While, underlying sales growth (USG) was 2% due to the impact of price reductions taken during the year as the company passed on benefits of lower commodity prices to consumers.

Profit after tax before exceptional items (PAT bei) stood at Rs 2,572 crore in the June quarter, up 3% from Rs 2,500 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

EBITDA grew by 2% year on year to Rs 3,606 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin was at 23.8%,up 20 bps as against 23.6% reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

During the quarter, Home Care delivered a strong performance with 4% USG and high-single digit UVG. Fabric wash grew volumes in high-single digit led by structural actions taken across the portfolio, in both mass and premium segments. Household Care grew volumes in mid-single digit driven by strong performance in premium dishwash portfolio.

The company said that it continued to strengthen its core dishwash portfolio by re-launching Vim bar with a superior formulation. Premiumisation journey in fabric wash liquids was further bolstered by the expansion of Rin liquids.

Further, the FMCG company stated that its Beauty & Wellbeing delivered 3% USG with mid-single digit UVG. Hair care grew volumes in double-digit. Skin care and Colour cosmetics had a muted volume performance in the quarter driven by decline in mass portfolio. Investments in channels as well as formats of the future and premium portfolio continued to yield healthy results.

Personal Care delivered low-single digit UVG while USG declined by 5%. Skin cleansing had a low-single digit volume growth but revenue declined on account of pricing actions taken. Bodywash continues to strengthen market leadership. Oral care delivered mid-single digit growth driven by pricing.

Foods & Refreshment had a USG of 1% with volumes remaining stable. The category was impacted by a harsh summer season. Nutrition Drinks (Horlicks & Boost) had subdued performance in the quarter albeit continuing to win competitively. Adult nutrition range performed well. Tea continued to cement its market leadership through value and volume share gains. Coffee delivered double digit growth driven by pricing.

Foods grew volumes in low-single digit led by outperformance in food solutions, mayonnaise, peanut butter, and international sauces. Ice-cream delivered double-digit volume growth aided by strong launches during the summer season, HUL stated in the press release.

In Q1 FY25, gross margin improved 170 bps and Advertising & Promotion (A&P) investments increased by 90 bps. HUL said that it continues to focus on building back gross margin through improved price coverage and net productivity measures while stepping up investments behind our brands and future-fit capabilities to win competitively.

Rohit Jawa, CEO and managing director, said, HULs first quarter performance reflects our decisive actions of transforming our portfolio in high growth spaces aided by gradual recovery of rural markets. Our commitment to unlocking access to aspiration, market making & premiumization supported by our distinctive capabilities is a key driver of our competitive edge.

We continue to focus on driving competitive volume growth, generating fuel to invest behind our brands and making our business future fit. We remain confident of the medium to long term potential of Indian FMCG sector. With our strong brands, execution prowess and distribution might, HUL is well positioned to leverage this growth opportunity as we continue transforming our business to outperform.

Hindustan Unilever is India's largest fast moving consumer goods company.

Shares of Hindustan Unilever gained 1.17% to settle at Rs 2,766.50 on the BSE.

