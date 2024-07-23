Business Standard
Global Health acquires land for purpose of building 500-bed hospital in Mumbai

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Global Health has been offered by Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) vide its letter dated 22 July 2024 a land parcel measuring 8859.24 sq. meters for an amount of Rs 125.11 crores (approx.) on lease basis under online e-tenders issued by MHADA.
The aforesaid land parcel is situated at Mauje-Oshiwara, Jogeshwari, CTS No. 31, 32 (part), 33 (part), 37 (part), Mumbai, Maharashtra and can accommodate construction of a 500+ bedded hospital with an estimated project capex of Rs. 1,200 crore, subject to various customary and statutory approvals.
The detailed business plan for the construction of above mentioned 500+ bedded hospital is subject to approval of Board of the Company and the Company will update the stock exchanges on any material developments relating to this matter.
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

