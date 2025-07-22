Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 15.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 1385.00 crore

Net profit of Zensar Technologies rose 15.26% to Rs 182.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 157.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 1385.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1288.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1385.001288.10 8 OPM %15.2115.23 -PBDT263.70234.40 13 PBT240.60209.70 15 NP182.00157.90 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

