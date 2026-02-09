Pace Digitek consolidated net profit rises 8.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.54% to Rs 643.97 crore

Net profit of Pace Digitek rose 8.06% to Rs 75.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 70.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 643.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 567.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.643.97567.1618.3121.38118.8599.10114.2597.8075.8470.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News