Zydus enters into licensing and supply agreement with MSN Laboaratories

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
For Cabozantinib Tablets (generic version of CABOMETYX?) for the US market
Zydus Lifesciences announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE has entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with MSN Laboratories for Cabozantinib Tablets (a generic version of CABOMETYX) for the US market.
As per the terms of the agreement, MSN Laboratories will be in charge of manufacturing and supplying the generic version of CABOMETYX , following the receipt of regulatory approval. Zydus will exclusively market, distribute, and sell the Product in the US market. MSN was a first sole ANDA applicant for Cabozantinib Tablets, to submit a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification and therefore may be eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity for the generic version of CABOMETYX.
First Published: May 17 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

